VA Secretary visits Sioux Falls amidst union, veteran rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The VA hospital in Sioux Falls is often a busy place. It was buzzing with activity Wednesday with extra events and national visitors, all centered around learning more about staffing issues, proposed closures, and care for Veterans.

Morning activities kicked off before the arrival of Secretary McDonough, with the local union representing VA employees holding a rally next to the VA grounds.

We asked: If you could talk to Secretary McDonough, what would you say?

“Just start at the top and get rid of people,” said Teresa Siple. She moved to South Dakota to work at the VA and chose retirement when she says she was harassed on the job.

A Veteran’s message to McDonough: “Please, please don’t even consider closing our VA and do whatever you can to increase the morale in the VA so that employees are not quitting,” said Lanny Stricherz.

McDonough says his visit was in response to Senator Mike Round’s invitation. According to Rounds, the recommendation to close the ER at the Sioux Falls VA, the Wagner Clinic, and west river facilities is based on inaccurate information. Congressman

Dusty Johnson agrees.

“A number of the recommendations from this report frankly are flawed. They’re based on flawed data,” said Johnson.

Secretary McDonough also believes the data was flawed and hopes to get updated information, but is required by law to release the closure report.

“The law was very clear,” said McDonough. “I needed to release those recommendations in January of this year.”

While the closing of South Dakota facilities remains uncertain, Care in The Community, an outside referral program, is ramping up due to lower VA staff and Veteran requests.

The local union president Barbara Gunderson stood with other union employees saving signs and banners on the grounds adjacent to the VA. She is worried about the change for the veterans and coworkers.

“Losing those services here, little by little, soon we weren’t we’re not going to have a VA. All of this talk, you know of privatizing the VA, it’s difficult for everybody,” said Gunderson.

The delay time in getting an appointment booked through the Care in the Community Program depends on who you ask.

“I give a shout out to the Office of Community Care here at the facility because from dramatically reducing the time veterans wait on calls,” said McDonough.

A VA employee tells our I-team the numbers only look good on paper because the new staff has been hired to simply answer the calls and take notes. The actual referral work takes about a month.

“We don’t have enough employees to maintain that and to make sure that that’s all getting done timely,” said Gunderson.

Dusty: I Hope the Secretary just takes an opportunity to listen to people their concerns about the recommendations and their concerns about the data.

During his visit, McDonough says he was open to frank and open discussion. For example, we asked him about dentists in the area not accepting Veterans as the VA was ineffective at paying those bills. McDonough says he was not aware of it and would look into the situation.

“I’ve heard from our workforce about their concerns, and we’re obviously very focused on those concerns, and we’ll get to make sure that we address them,” said McDonough.

While facility closures and delays in getting care are certainly the priority, we heard from veterans frustrated about the little things, like no longer having a kiosk in the hospital to get reimbursed for travel expenses and submitting a request online. McDonough says different facilities are using a “lower tech” way to make submissions but made no promise of bringing that adjustment to Sioux Falls.

