Authorities looking for infant taken in custodial dispute

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after an infant was taken during a custodial dispute on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Joann Hoof was just two days old when she was taken from her mother on April 29 at the Prairie Wind Hotel and Casino, according to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA.

The Chief of Staff for the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, Tim Bormann confirmed the infant is missing. Bormann said it is a “custodial issue” that happened on tribal land. The incident does not qualify for an Amber Alert since authorities do not believe the child is in immediate danger.

The Oglala Sioux Tribal Police Department and the FBI are handling the investigation. These agencies notified the Attorney General’s office, which prompted the state to add Joann to the missing persons page, but they have not yet asked for assistance from the state, according to Bormann.

The FBI has yet to respond to a request for comment on the investigation.

