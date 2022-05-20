Avera Medical Minute
Boys State AA Tennis meet begins in Rapid City

Lincoln seeking 8th straight team title
7-time defending champion Lincoln leads through first round
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All eyes are on the seven-time defending Boys’ State Tennis Champion Lincoln Patriots as the AA State Meet begins in Rapid City.

Thus far the Patriots are in first with Washington nipping at their heels and O’Gorman in third. Full team standings are listed below.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from some of the day’s doubles action!

Team leaderboard after first round. Final round tomorrow
Team leaderboard after first round. Final round tomorrow(Dakota News Now)

