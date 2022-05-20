Boys State AA Tennis meet begins in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All eyes are on the seven-time defending Boys’ State Tennis Champion Lincoln Patriots as the AA State Meet begins in Rapid City.

Thus far the Patriots are in first with Washington nipping at their heels and O’Gorman in third. Full team standings are listed below.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from some of the day’s doubles action!

Team leaderboard after first round. Final round tomorrow (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.