Cloudy and Cooler

By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be mostly cloudy as we head through the rest of our Friday. A few showers are floating around the region this morning, but those should continue to fall apart. There’s a slight chance we could see a few more spotty showers roll through the region later this evening. It will be quite a bit cooler today with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of the region. Still breezy, too, with northwest wind gusts around 30 mph.

Cooler than average temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs only in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s. Over the weekend, morning lows should remain a few degrees above freezing, but you may want to cover your plants and/or bring them in for this weekend. Areas of frost will be likely around the Aberdeen and Pierre areas. Some light rain will be possible around the Sioux Falls region on Saturday, but we’ll all see sunshine for Sunday. We should start to warm up a bit Sunday with highs back in the 60s for most of us.

Rain chances build back in for next Monday through Wednesday as a couple of weak disturbances move through. That will keep our temperatures in the 60s for highs. Temperatures will look to rebound into the 70s by Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

