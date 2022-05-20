Confident Jackrabbits practice in Orlando ahead of NCAA Tournament

Avera Medical Minute
Experience & challenging non-conference schedule put SDSU in position to compete
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORLANDO, FL (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit softball team is confident they can make a big run in their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance thanks not only to last year’s experience, but because they played top caliber competition during their non-conference schedule.

The Jacks practiced in Orlando at the University of Central Florida’s complex today ahead of tomorrow’s regional opener with Michigan.

State played fellow NCAA Tournament teams like Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon State and Wichita State, and actually played them pretty well going 3-4. That’s part of the reason SDSU earned a relatively good draw and isn’t facing a higher seed.

It’s also why they feel they measure up with the teams in their region.

The Jackrabbits and Wolverines had their first pitch moved up from 2:30 PM to 11:00 AM in order to avoid inclement weather in the Orlando area. It will be livestreamed on ESPN Plus.

