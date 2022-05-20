Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish(South Dakota Game Fish & Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota.

Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.

GFP says the fish sets a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish.

Ethan caught the fish early in the morning using cutbait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
Police say 70-year-old Alonzo Peritore is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and...
School bus monitor accused of choking 7-year-old student
Authorities responded to a rollover crash on I-229 near Western Avenue in Sioux Falls on May 19.
Teen sustains life-threatening injuries after crash on I-229 in Sioux Falls
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI

Latest News

Minnesota utility commission: CO2 pipelines should be regulated
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Mostly cloudy and cooler
State AA Tennis begins in Rapid City
Confident SDSU softball practices in Orlando