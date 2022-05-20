Frost and Freeze Potential Both Friday and Saturday Nights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After seeing above average temperatures for most of the weekend, colder air will settle in for the weekend and it will be cold enough that we will have the threat for frost and even a freeze for a couple nights, so planters be aware of that.

WEATHER ALERTS: FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for late tonight into Saturday morning. Temperatures could fall to near freezing in the advisory area and as low as 28 degrees in the warning area. If you have plants outside, you will want to either bring them inside or cover them up to prevent damage.

Frost and Freeze Alerts for Overnight Friday into Saturday Morning (UPDATED: 12:20 PM) (Dakota News Now)

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible through sunset as a weak cold front slides through. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy heading into the overnight hours with the clearer conditions expected in northern and western South Dakota. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest through the evening then will decrease to 5-10 mph or less overnight. Lows fall back into the 30s with some spots in western South Dakota potentially dropping into the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloud cover will be persistent throughout the day Saturday and a few widely scattered showers are possible throughout the day. High pressure moves in Saturday night, which will allow skies to clear and winds will be light, which will set up for another night of the potential for frost and even a freeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with light winds and highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Clouds will increase late Sunday night ahead of the next system and a chance of rain showers overnight west of the Missouri. With the increase in clouds, lows will remain in the 40s so we don’t expect any concerns for frost or a freeze.

NEXT WEEK: Rain showers will be likely on our day Monday with a low end threat of a thunderstorm or two. Rain chances become more scattered Tuesday into Wednesday so don’t expect it to rain all day both of those days. The end of the week looks brighter and also warmer as well as higher pressure moves in along with a warm front to the north. Highs will be in the 50s Monday with 60s Tuesday and Wednesday but expect temperatures to jump into the 70s Thursday and even some 80s Friday.

