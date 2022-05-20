Legislative committee hears prison details from new Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Government Operations & Audit committee keeps lawmakers busy outside the legislative session. The state Department of Corrections is a hot topic for the committee.

The recent CGL consultant report pulls back the curtain on the South Dakota Department of Corrections and offers suggestions for improvement. It was also the starting point for our new Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko, and GOAC to start their conversation.

The determination from Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko was unwavering.

“Our job is to take them from the community and return them better than before, not compound them in long-term isolation,” said Wasko.

Wasko addressed the lawmaker’s concerns and added her observations, including correctional officer pay. However, she says the 20-dollar starting wage is an improvement, increases are needed, and she doesn’t want the long-term employees left behind.

“People that have been in the department 23,26, 30 years, went to $23. So we have a tremendous compression,” said Wasko

Mandatory overtime can only last so long for prison employees.

“People are going to burn out, and I don’t want anybody to become complacent because they are burned out,” said Wasko.

Those hearing the information from Wasko included Senator Reynold Nesiba.

“I’m encouraged that Secretary Wasko is bringing new leadership and expertise to our SD Department of Corrections. She seems to be the right person, in the right place, at the right time. That said, Nebraska is starting its correctional officers at $28 per hour. In South Dakota, our COs don’t make that much even after 30 years. We need to raise wages for our prison staff, particularly in Sioux Falls,” said Nesiba.

Senator David Wheler is on the committee. As an attorney, he’s been inside South Dakota prisons and is encouraged by Wasko’s plans.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what she does with drug abuse treatment in the prisons,” said Wheeler.

There are many concerns that Wasko is tackling while only on the job for eight weeks.

“We had the highest custody offenders that are working in foodservice, which does not compute with me,” said Wasko.

She has questions about Summit Food Service contracts.

“They’ve got the commissary contract, and they got the food service contract. And I put it back on them, and I said, ‘How to do we sell that as not being a conflict? It’s not my job to do. It’s your job to do,’ said Wasko.

“The Secretary is already on top of it. She already had a conversation with the Prime Vendor,” said Wheeler.

Concerns persist about close quarters for too many inmates, especially at the women’s prison.

“Before I stepped foot and saw any physical plant, I just read everything. I was like, Oh my gosh, you know, that’s nuts. And then I got here, and I do see the overcrowding,” said Wasko.

“People are in small rooms triple bunk. It’s just not an appropriate way for us to be housing prisoners,” said Wheeler.

Wasko is calling for change.

“Doing the same thing for a very, very, very long time while the rest of the industry was evolving,” said Wasko.

Some are saying Kellie Wasko is cleaning up.

“I think that’s spot on,” said Wheeler. “She’s coming in from outside, and she’s a breath of fresh air,” said Wheeler.

Her suggestion of an inspector general position is well received.

“It’s a good way to help avoid future problems that we’ve had recently. So it’s encouraging that she’s willing to look at that type of oversight within the department to help correct things in the future,” said Wheeler.

We also heard from another GOAC member Representative Kyle Schoenfish, who said:

“I appreciate the Secretary’s transparency and commitment to addressing issues facing South Dakota’s corrections system. Competitive wages are needed to address staffing shortages. There needs to be a stronger focus on drug treatment and mental health services,” said Shoenfish.

Wasko will appear in front of GOAC again in 6 months with an update on improvements. She also testified in front of the Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

