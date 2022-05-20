OYO: Boldly Geraniums

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron take a look at Boldly geraniums.

Boldly geraniums are a cross between a zonal geranium and an ivy geranium. That makes it look a little more billowy and will bloom better. These geraniums are much more durable and can handle strong wind very well.

Doug says geraniums are very versatile and you can use them as a thriller or a filler in your plant containers.

An important thing to remember is you need to deadhead your geraniums to keep them blooming. A water-soluble fertilizer can be used at half strength.

These geraniums can also grow to be about 12″ wide, so make sure you plant it with a little extra space to grow.

