Parade of Homes helping students pursue home building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second weekend of the spring parade of homes begins Saturday showcasing 40 different homes.

“The parade of homes is to bring awareness to the homes and the news trends in the market right now, and to give exposure to the builders out there,” Cory Hjellming said, the chair of the Home Builders Care Foundation.

The parade features 23 builders, one of which is Deffenbaugh Homes.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to really take a look at what we’ve done over the last year. So often there’s so much hard work that goes into it that you don’t ever really stop and take a peak,” Jesse Deffenbaugh said, the co-owner of Deffenbaugh Homes.

Lauren Denney with 4D Design + Consulting is the architect for the Deffenbaugh feature home.

“Having the house that we designed as a featured home on the parade is really an honor. Having people being able to see something that we’ve worked on the past year and a half and see their reaction is really beautiful,” Denney said.

While viewing most homes on the parade is free, viewing a feature home costs $5 with the proceeds going to the Home Builders Care Foundation.

“What we do with that money is give it to area schools to help with their school programs with carpentry,” Hjellming said.

It also allows them to give scholarships to students pursuing careers in homebuilding.

“I got to meet eight kids yesterday that we gave scholarships to and every one of them has a unique story, and it’s so exciting seeing them want to get into our industry and take part in the fun thing of homebuilding,” Hjellming said.

He said more workers to the industry is essential.

“Labor force, like everything else, is really short right now so we need everything we can get, so having skilled people in the trade is very important,” Hjellming said.

To see a complete list of all 40 homes on the parade, as well as the times, just visit the Sioux Empire Parade of Homes website.

