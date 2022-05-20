Roosevelt wraps up regular season with high scoring win over O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Rider baseball team opened up an 8-0 lead through two innings and held off several challenges from O’Gorman to win their regular season finale 13-10 on Thursday night at Harmodon Park.

The Riders take the top seed into the State A Baseball Tournament and will host one of the four regionals at Ronken Field this Saturday. Brandon Valley, Mitchell and Brookings will be the other host. The first two rounds of regionals will be completed on Saturday with the four regional winners moving on to the Birdcage in Sioux Falls on May 28th for the semifinals and championship.

The bracket in full is below. Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

State Baseball begins with four regionals on Saturday. (Dakota News Now)

