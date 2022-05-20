Sioux Falls starts outlining process for 2035 Downtown Plan

Avera Medical Minute
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2035 is still many years down the road. But just as quickly as Sioux Falls is growing, it also brings urgency to plan how that growth will affect downtown. And it’s another opportunity for the city to hear what residents want to see.

The planning process is already underway for what downtown Sioux Falls will look like in the coming years. The city has kicked off outlining it’s 2035 Downtown Plan, starting the 10 to 12 month process of setting the goals and action points for future development.

Sioux Falls Business Development Coordinator Dustin Powers says even though 2035 is still many years away, they need to start planning now with how fast Sioux Falls and downtown is growing.

“We’ve seen a lot of momentum and success over the last eight years since we’ve written the 2025 Downtown Plan. So it’s really a great opportunity for us to start visioning and looking out another 10 to 12 years into the future to really leverage the success that we’ve seen.” said Powers.

Powers said it’s more than just planning what comes next for downtown, but the neighborhoods surrounding it and how it integrates with the rest of the city.

“We’re not only growing out downtown, but we’re growing as a city as well. And as that population, we want to see bigger and better things in our downtown area, as well as our entire city.” said Powers.

The meetings included a chance for people to label what’s important to them to see in downtown, and to mark where in downtown they’d like to see changes.

“We need to be as creative, and somewhat entertaining as possible to really get folks excited to participate in our planning process. So we do like to make it as interactive as possible.” said Confluence Principal Christopher Shires.

Even though people can still share what they want to see online, Shires said in-person workshops like this help bridge the gap between those that have the means to go online, and those who don’t.

“This mimics the exact same activities we have on our engagement website, but really on a hands-on kind of analog way. Especially for somebody who is not comfortable using a computer, or may not have access to go online.” said Shires.

These two workshops aren’t the only times that people will be able to provide input. Powers says the next public meeting will happen sometime in September, when the planning process narrows down what the city’s top priorities are. He says until then, folks can continue to share what they want to see online.

A link to all of the resources for the 2035 Downtown Plan can be found here.

