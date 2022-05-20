Avera Medical Minute
Valley Queen Cheese breaks ground on $195 million expansion in Milbank

Several leaders of Valley Queen Cheese and other officials break ground on a massive new...
Several leaders of Valley Queen Cheese and other officials break ground on a massive new expansion project in Milbank on May 19.(South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the region’s largest cheese processing plants has taken a step forward on a massive new project.

Valley Queen Cheese broke ground Thursday on a $195 million expansion at their facility in Milbank.

The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development said the project will expand their cheese production capacity by 125 million pounds, and create additional dairy milk processing capacity of three million pounds.

The expansion is expected to create around 140 jobs over the next three years. Officials say it will also support expansions at a number of dairy farm operations along the I-29 corridor.

Valley Queen Cheese officials say the expansion is the company’s largest since it opened in 1929. It is set to be fully operation by January of 2025.

