95-year-old former Canaries player honored at home opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 95-year-old Donald Toft still has some photos and memories from when he was playing baseball rather than watching it. While he’s currently an independent living resident at the Good Samaritan Society’s Prairie Creek Lodge, he said one of the biggest experiences of his life was coming back to Sioux Falls after World War II, and trying out for the Canaries.

“I had a friend who lived at the YMCA. He had played with the Canaries, and he said I should try out.” said Toft.

Toft played for the Canaries in 1947 and 1948. He’d go on to be an administrator at the Good Samaritan Society, but still be a fan of the team. And he recently reconnected with them, after the team found some old photos.

“One of our season ticket holders dropped off a box of old photos, 1940′s, 1930′s pictures. And this 1948 roster, the whole team, I actually framed it and hung it on the wall about a week ago. It’s crazy, the coincidence of this.” said Canaries VP of Baseball and Stadium Operations Duell Higbe.

The team honored Toft in their home opener Friday night as the Veteran of the Game. But for Don, it’s just great to be at the ballpark.

“All of the stuff that we did, you do so much better now. I’m thinking of the ball diamond, and how nice it is. It’s like Yankee Stadium compared to what we had.” said Toft.

And Toft continues to be active in his community.

“He just continues to contribute so much here as he reaches out to others. He’s even reached out to me as a fellow administrator. Although he doesn’t want to overstep, but wants me to know he’s here.” said Good Samaritan Society Senior Living Administrator Alecia O’Neill.

For the Canaries’ 30th season as their current team, finding and celebrating players is what they want to do to build the team’s legacy.

“I can’t wait to talk to him for a while and just hear about what baseball was like. Because baseball was everything in America back in the 40′s, especially during that time just coming out of the war.” said Higbe.

Toft said he hopes the Canaries are able to pull off a good season, and said while the Canaries’ current home is far from playing at Howard Wood Field back in the day, it’s still all fun.

“We wish them all of the luck in the world. They play good ball, really good ball. To have that in Sioux Falls, it’s pretty good,” said Toft. “With the standards now, it wouldn’t be very good at all. But we enjoyed playing, because it’s a lot of fun to play baseball.”

