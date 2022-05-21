Artwork stolen from SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A piece of artwork has been stolen from the SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.

According to a post on SculptureWalk’s Facebook page, the sculpture, “Miss” by artist Xu Long Hua, was damaged and taken.

It was installed just last weekend near Wells Fargo along Phillips Avenue.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.