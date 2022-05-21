Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Artwork stolen from SculptureWalk

A piece of artwork was stolen from SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.
A piece of artwork was stolen from SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A piece of artwork has been stolen from the SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.

According to a post on SculptureWalk’s Facebook page, the sculpture, “Miss” by artist Xu Long Hua, was damaged and taken.

It was installed just last weekend near Wells Fargo along Phillips Avenue.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record
Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Joann Hoof (submitted photo)
Authorities looking for infant taken in custodial dispute
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky

Latest News

Dakota News Now logo
Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River
Military honored at ceremony on Armed Forces Day
Military honored at ceremony on Armed Forces Day
Military honored at ceremony on Armed Forces Day
Military honored at ceremony on Armed Forces Day
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast