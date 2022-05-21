Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Canaries Opening Day comeback comes up short against Milwaukee

Birds rally from eight down only to fall on late homerun 11-8
Milwaukee defeats Sioux Falls 11-8
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite rallying from eight runs down to tie the Sioux Falls Canaries came up short in their home opener with the Milwaukee Milkmen spoiling the festivities 11-8 on Friday night in American Association action.

Milwaukee jumped out to an 8-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth. That’s when the Birds began to chip away. Sioux Falls scored one int he fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and four to tie the game at eight in the seventh capped by Gavin LaValley’s game-tying two-run homerun.

The Milkmen quickly went back in front the following inning on a three-run dinger from Keon Barnum, his second homerun of the game. Barnum finished 4-5 with three runs scored and six RBI.

Ozzie Martines went 2-3 for the home team with two runs scored and an RBI. LaValley and Jabari Henry each drove in two runs and Cole Pengilly also homered for the Birds.

The Canaries drop to 1-6 and continue the series tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record
Authorities responded to a rollover crash on I-229 near Western Avenue in Sioux Falls on May 19.
Teen sustains life-threatening injuries after crash on I-229 in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Police Department
Suspect arrested for DWI, resisting arrest after confrontation at Sioux Falls gas station

Latest News

Jackrabbit baseball loses 13-5
Jackrabbits fall again to Oral Roberts
Jackrabbits fall to Michigan 2-1 in NCAA Softball Tournament
NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Michigan edges SDSU in opener
New turf Logo on Field
OPENING DAY LIVE: Canaries return to renovated Birdcage with eye to new home in the future
Jacks prep ahead of NCAA Tournament game against Michigan
Confident Jackrabbits practice in Orlando ahead of NCAA Tournament