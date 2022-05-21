Canaries Opening Day comeback comes up short against Milwaukee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite rallying from eight runs down to tie the Sioux Falls Canaries came up short in their home opener with the Milwaukee Milkmen spoiling the festivities 11-8 on Friday night in American Association action.

Milwaukee jumped out to an 8-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth. That’s when the Birds began to chip away. Sioux Falls scored one int he fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and four to tie the game at eight in the seventh capped by Gavin LaValley’s game-tying two-run homerun.

The Milkmen quickly went back in front the following inning on a three-run dinger from Keon Barnum, his second homerun of the game. Barnum finished 4-5 with three runs scored and six RBI.

Ozzie Martines went 2-3 for the home team with two runs scored and an RBI. LaValley and Jabari Henry each drove in two runs and Cole Pengilly also homered for the Birds.

The Canaries drop to 1-6 and continue the series tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.