GREAT EIGHT! Lincoln wins eighth consecutive boys state tennis title

Patriots win three singles and one doubles title to fend off Washington
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a championship challenge from Washington, the Lincoln Patriots continue to reign in boys tennis in the state of South Dakota.

Matching up with Washington in five of the six singles championships and in all three of the doubles finals, and putting a finalist in every match, the Lincoln Patriots claimed three singles and one doubles title to win their eighth consecutive team title, claiming the AA championship by 17.5 points over the Warriors.

Click on the video viewer above for today’s final round highlights!

You can get full individuals by click on this LINK .

Team standings are below.

