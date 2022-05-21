GREAT EIGHT! Lincoln wins eighth consecutive boys state tennis title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a championship challenge from Washington, the Lincoln Patriots continue to reign in boys tennis in the state of South Dakota.

Matching up with Washington in five of the six singles championships and in all three of the doubles finals, and putting a finalist in every match, the Lincoln Patriots claimed three singles and one doubles title to win their eighth consecutive team title, claiming the AA championship by 17.5 points over the Warriors.

Final team standings, Lincoln wins 8th straight title (Dakota News Now)

