NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Michigan edges SDSU in opener

ORLANDO, FL (Dakota News Now) - Michigan broke a scoreless deadlock on a two-run single by Lexie Blair in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off South Dakota State for a 2-1 victory in the opening round of the NCAA Softball Tournament Friday at UCF Softball Complex.

With the win, the 24th-ranked Wolverines improved to 37-16 overall and earned the right to face host University of Central Florida in a winners’ bracket game Saturday. SDSU dropped to 40-12 and will meet Villanova (32-23 overall) in an elimination game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:30 p.m. Central) on Saturday. UCF defeated Villanova, 6-0, in Friday’s other opening-round game.

Blair’s second hit of the game off Jackrabbit pitcher Grace Glanzer scored both Ella McVey and Kristina Burkhardt, who each singled after Annabelle Widra was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Glanzer coaxed a ground ball that resulted in a force out at home before Blair singled down the left-field line.

Cylie Halvorson pulled the Jackrabbits to within a run with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. It was Halvorson’s 18th home run of the season, putting her one away from tying the single-season school record she set in 2021.

SDSU put together an attempt at the late rally in their last at-bat in the top of the seventh. After the first two batters were retired, Jocelyn Carrillo was safe when the throw to try to get her at first base after a third strike was not handled cleanly hit her in the back. Michigan then went to its bullpen with Meghan Beaubien entering. Pinch-hitter Mia Jarecki drew a walk to place runners at first and second, but Beaubien struck out Emma Osmundson to end the game.

Alex Storako worked the first 6 2/3 innings for the Wolverines, striking out three and walking three.

Both teams threatened to score in the first inning. For the Jackrabbits, Peyton Daugherty drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third base with one out on a double to right-center by Summit League Player of the Year Rozelyn Carrillo. However, Storako induced a pair of infield popups to end the inning.

Michigan loaded the bases with two outs in the home half of the frame, starting with a double by Blair. Hannah Carson added a single and Taylor Bump walked before Glanzer escaped the jam on a groundout to shortstop. It would be the only walk Glanzer issued in a complete-game, three-strikeout effort.

Also notching a hit for the Jackrabbits was Cheyanne Masterson, who singled in the second inning.

NOTES

The Jackrabbits dropped to 1-3 in Division I NCAA Tournament games

Halvorson has hit three career home runs in NCAA Tournament play

Halvorson’s home run was the 39th of her career

The Jackrabbits have now hit a school-record 75 home runs this season

Glanzer fell to 20-6 on the season

