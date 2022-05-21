Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

Dakota News Now logo
Dakota News Now logo(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) - A partial skull from nearly 8,000 years ago that was found by two kayakers in a river last summer will be returned to Native American officials in Minnesota.

Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said the bone was found after a drought lowered the Minnesota River near the city of Sacred Heart, about 110 miles west of Minneapolis.

A forensic anthropologist with the FBI determined the skull likely was from a young man who lived between 5500 and 6000 B.C.

Hable posted about the discovery on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday but removed the post after Native American officials said publishing photos of the skull was offensive to their culture.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record
Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
Joann Hoof (submitted photo)
Authorities looking for infant taken in custodial dispute

Latest News

A piece of artwork has been stolen from the SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.
Artwork stolen from SculptureWalk
Military honored at ceremony on Armed Forces Day
Military honored at ceremony on Armed Forces Day
Military honored at ceremony on Armed Forces Day
Military honored at ceremony on Armed Forces Day
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast