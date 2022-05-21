Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) - A partial skull from nearly 8,000 years ago that was found by two kayakers in a river last summer will be returned to Native American officials in Minnesota.

Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said the bone was found after a drought lowered the Minnesota River near the city of Sacred Heart, about 110 miles west of Minneapolis.

A forensic anthropologist with the FBI determined the skull likely was from a young man who lived between 5500 and 6000 B.C.

Hable posted about the discovery on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday but removed the post after Native American officials said publishing photos of the skull was offensive to their culture.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.