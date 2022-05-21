Avera Medical Minute
OPENING DAY LIVE: Canaries return to renovated Birdcage with eye to new home in the future

Owner and team talk about season ahead and organization’s future
Sioux Falls skipper looks ahead to 2022 season
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s never any shortage of excitement on Opening Day.

In Sioux Falls the Canaries stems from improvements to their field that will hopefully solidify the franchise and help move it toward one day playing at a new stadium.

Check out our live coverage of Canaries Opening Day 2022 in the video boxes. In the video above we speak to manager Mike Meyer about the renovations to Sioux Falls Stadium and season ahead.

In the video below Canaries’ co-owner Brian Slipka talks about why they’re putting in money to renovate the Birdcage while still looking toward building a new stadium in the next three to five years.

Team investing in improvements to Birdcage with longterm goal of new park in 3-5 years

Finally, in the video below, longtime Canary Jabari Henry talks about the rise in expectations as ownership continues to put more money into the team.

Birds eager to add winning baseball to renovated ballpark

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

