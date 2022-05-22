Lake Area Tech hosts Castlewood graduation

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When a tornado severely damaged Castlewood’s school on May 12th, Lake Area Technical College reached out that night to offer their facilities for their high school graduation ceremony.

Despite finishing their high school careers without a school, the Castlewood class of 2022 was able to walk across a stage to get their diploma Saturday, thanks to Lake Area Tech.

The graduation ceremony was held in the LATC Student Center Saturday afternoon.

”We wanted to make sure that they knew this was still their event, not ours. So, we let them dictate how they wanted things and where they wanted things and how they wanted things set up, and we accommodated as much as we could,” said LuAnn Strait, Director of Student Services for LATC.

Superintendent Peter Books says Lake Area stepping up helped take the pressure off Castlewood’s administration.

”They have just been so helpful throughout everything. Hosting us and taking us in, it’s just been and incredible experience working with them and we appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” said Books.

For Salutatorian Brianna Zimny, however, something feels like it’s missing.

”It was a beautiful venue. I will say, it doesn’t really feel real yet. I feel like I’m going to go back to high school next year just because I wasn’t walking in the gymnasium as I’ve seen others do before me,” said Zimny.

Zimny is grateful to LATC for hosting her class’s graduation, but wishes she was celebrating int he gym she knew so well.

”It’s never being able to have that final closure, even though we tried. It’s still hard. It’s really difficult,” said Zimny.

According to Books, damage repairs have already begun on the school, but they are still unsure when they will be able to return to the building for the next school year.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.