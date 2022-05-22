Avera Medical Minute
Milkmen deliver win and series victory over Canaries

Birds drop two of three after falling 5-1
Milkmen knock off Sioux Falls 5-1
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A night after scoring 18 runs in their victory over Milwakuee the bats of the Sioux Falls Canaries fell silent in the series finale, managing just five hits in a 5-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Birdcage.

Chad Sedio struck the big blow for Milwaukee (6-3) with a two-run homerun that capped three-run fourth inning. Sedio was one of three Milkmen to register two hits.

The Canaries (2-7) got their lone run on a sacrifice fly in the 8th inning from Cole Pengilly that scored Kona Quiggle. Quiggle was Canaries’ lone offensive threat, going 2-2 and walking twice.

Kyle Mora got the win for Milwaukee by limiting Sioux Falls to just three hits over six innings while striking out five.

The Birds are back in action tomorrow at home as they open a four game set with Winnipeg.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

