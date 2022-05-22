Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Plant sale and swap at McCrossan Boys Ranch

Plant sale and swap at McCrossan Boys Ranch
By Cordell Wright
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A plant sale and swap taking place at the McCrossan Boys Ranch features several vendors with some of the proceeds going back to the program.

The sale runs from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Sarah Burman, the visitor center coordinator, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the event.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joann Hoof (submitted photo)
Authorities looking for infant taken in custodial dispute
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Ethan Evink holding the South Dakota state record, 67 pound catfish
Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky
A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Woman wanted ex-fiance ‘6 feet under,’ arrested after hiring hitman, police say

Latest News

Plant sale and swap at McCrossan Boys Ranch
Plant sale and swap at McCrossan Boys Ranch
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunday looking better, but still cool
2022 South Dakota State A Region Baseball Championships