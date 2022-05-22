STATE A BASEBALL: Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington & Mitchell win region championships
State semifinals and championship next Saturday at the Birdcage
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON, BROOKINGS & MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the State A Baseball Semifinals is set after a day of last at-bat drama and upsets in the region championships.
Click on the video to see highlights from all four title games:
-Top seed Roosevelt walking off Yankton 2-1 in Region 1 at Ronken Field
-Homeruns and spectacular catches help Lincoln upend Region 2 host Brandon Valley 8-3
-Washington scores two in their last at-bat to stun Region 3 host Brookings 6-4
-Mitchell claim the Region 4 title and dethrone defending State Champion Harrisburg 6-2
The bracket and schedule for next week is below:
