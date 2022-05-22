STATE A BASEBALL: Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington & Mitchell win region championships

SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON, BROOKINGS & MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field for the State A Baseball Semifinals is set after a day of last at-bat drama and upsets in the region championships.

Click on the video to see highlights from all four title games:

-Top seed Roosevelt walking off Yankton 2-1 in Region 1 at Ronken Field

-Homeruns and spectacular catches help Lincoln upend Region 2 host Brandon Valley 8-3

-Washington scores two in their last at-bat to stun Region 3 host Brookings 6-4

-Mitchell claim the Region 4 title and dethrone defending State Champion Harrisburg 6-2

The bracket and schedule for next week is below:

