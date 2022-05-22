Avera Medical Minute
Stolen SculptureWalk artwork recovered

A piece of artwork was stolen from SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A piece of artwork that was stolen from the SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls has been recovered, according to a post on SculptureWalk’s Facebook page.

The post went on to say the sculpture is in possession of the Sioux Falls Police Department, however, there have not been any reports of any arrests.

The sculpture, “Miss” by artist Xu Long Hua, was damaged and taken sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

It was installed just last weekend near Wells Fargo along Phillips Avenue.

