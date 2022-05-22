Stolen SculptureWalk artwork recovered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A piece of artwork that was stolen from the SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls has been recovered, according to a post on SculptureWalk’s Facebook page.

The post went on to say the sculpture is in possession of the Sioux Falls Police Department, however, there have not been any reports of any arrests.

The sculpture, “Miss” by artist Xu Long Hua, was damaged and taken sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

It was installed just last weekend near Wells Fargo along Phillips Avenue.

