Sunday looking better, but still cool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After some chilly and rather cloudy times the past few days, Sunday is looking more promising.

TODAY: Today will be the nicest day of the weekend with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Skies could become mostly cloudy for a time late this morning into the early afternoon in northeast South Dakota and west-central Minnesota. Winds will be out of the west and northwest at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will begin to increase throughout the evening and overnight from west to east ahead of the next low pressure. Areas west of the Missouri River could see a few showers overnight. Lows fall back into the upper 30s to mid 40s, so frost and freeze concerns will not be an issue.

UPCOMING WEEK: Scattered rain showers will be around on Monday with a low end threat of a thunderstorm or two. Chances for rain remain scattered Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain totals will be on the low side with most areas seeing less than a tenth of an inch, but some spots could see up to a quarter inch. The end of the week looks brighter and warmer as well as higher pressure moves in and a ridge in the jet stream builds. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Monday with 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect temperatures to jump into the 70s and 80s for Thursday and Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Most of the Memorial Day weekend should be okay with a partly to mostly cloudy sky but there will be sporadic chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s.

