Weather suspends NCAA Softball Tournament game between SDSU and Villanova

Jackrabbits and Wildcats will resume in sixth inning of 1-1 tie tomorrow at 8:30 AM
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, FL (Dakota News Now) - Inclement weather forced play to be suspended between South Dakota State and Villanova in an elimination game Saturday at the Orlando Regional of the 2022 NCAA Softball Championship. Play is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central) with the Jackrabbits and Wildcats tied at 1-all entering the top of the sixth inning.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. local time, but was pushed back after the first game of the day between host Central Florida and Michigan went 11 innings, with UCF pulling out a 3-2 victory.

Villanova took an early 1-0 lead as Paige Rauch scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning.

SDSU tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out rally. Allison Yoder doubled to right-center and later scored on Peyton Daugherty’s single up the middle.

The teams were first pulled off the field in the bottom of the fourth inning due to a thunderstorm, leading to a delay of more than three hours. Once play resumed, the two squads were only able to play another inning and a half before more inclement weather moved into the area.

The winner is scheduled to face Michigan in another elimination game Sunday immediately following the conclusion of the suspended game.

Video coverage of the NCAA Softball Championship is available through the ESPN+ streaming platform (subscription required). Local radio coverage is available on KJJQ 910 AM and online at //GoJacks.com/Watch. Further updates can be found via Twitter (@GoJacksSB).

