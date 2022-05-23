Avera Medical Minute
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Southern California firefighters have found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff.

Police in the city of Palos Verdes Estates called firefighters before dawn Monday to report a possible person over the side of the cliff.

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.

Fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel says one person was dead, two had trauma and one was suffering from minor injuries.

The victims are two females and two males. Officials say they have no details on what happened.

A trail runs along the top of the bluff high above the Pacific Ocean.

