CybHER, AT&T bring cyber education to SD reservations

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new program will address digital divide issues among the youth on South Dakota’s nine reservations.

With a $27,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation, over the course of the next 12 months, CybHER will work with Boys & Girls Clubs near the nine reservations in South Dakota including Cheyenne River, Crow Creek, Flandreau, Lower Brule, Rosebud, Pine Ridge, Sisseton-Wahpeton, Standing Rock, and Yankton. Dakota State University’s CybHER will teach coding, robotics, online safety, and cyber concepts, and help caregivers understand and mitigate cyber threats, according to a press release from Dakota State University.

CybHER will also reserve spots for 10 girls to attend the 2022 GenCyber Girls CybHER camp. This free, annual camp is an opportunity for middle school girls to spend a week at DSU learning about cybersecurity. This year’s camp takes place the week of June 19.

“AT&T is committed to helping close the digital divide by building out our wireless broadband network,” said the president of AT&T Northern Plains, Cheryl Riley. “But tackling the digital divide is more than just building networks. It’s also making internet service affordable for low-income families, encouraging widespread adoption, especially within Native communities, and working with community partners to deliver innovative programs that inspire young students and encourage them to embrace technology.”

Organizers say they will also leave resources about CybHER Conversations, a bi-monthly national virtual event that features an interview with a high-achieving female professional in cybersecurity; this helps students understand the different careers in cybersecurity.

“We have had such a great relationship with DSU and have seen how the CybHER program empowers and inspires young women to embrace technology,” said Riley. “It’s exciting to see the program grow and extend into the Native American community.”

About Dakota State’s CybHER team

Dakota State’s CybHER team, an outreach program created in 2013, has been successful in creating novel ways to introduce cybersecurity topics to a variety of age levels, actions that address a recognized national need for cybersecurity education. Over the last nine years, they have reached over 33,000 people from K-12 to college-age and beyond.

“By bringing cybersecurity education and awareness to the youth on the nine reservations, we aim to disperse misconceptions about cyber and also educate the students and the community on online safety and robotics,” said a DSU graduate student in Cyber Defense, and Chief of Operations for CybHER, Kanthi Narukonda. “Our experiences with CybHER have shown that younger audiences love the robotics aspect of outreach. I mean, who doesn’t like to explore and play with robots?”

AT&T has supported this mission for over six years, helping fund several camp opportunities, officials say. This new program is titled “CybHER on the physical and virtual highway: Expanding the CybHER program to S.D. Reservations.”

