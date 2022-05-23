Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakota News Now Media Camp announces 2022 participants

Students will learn about many aspects of television news during the week-long camp, including...
Students will learn about many aspects of television news during the week-long camp, including reporting, writing, video production and advertising.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is preparing to welcome four students for a week-long introduction to television news production.

Beginning Monday, June 6, Dakota News Now will host its sixth annual Media Camp.

The free camp is held with support from the Washington Pavilion.

Students will learn about many aspects of television news, including reporting, writing, video production and advertising.

The camp ends on Friday, June 10.

Students will wrap up their experience by producing their own five-minute newscast, which will air at the end of a Dakota News Now newscast.

The newscast will also be available on DakotaNewsNow.com.

Students will also work with the sales department to develop a sales plan, so they can find an advertiser to sponsor their newscast.

All students participating in the Dakota News Now Media Camp submitted an application and a “demo tape” to show their on-camera skills.

Students were selected based on their course work in school, their audition and their interest in a future career in television.

“We’re excited to host yet another outstanding group of future journalists,” Dakota News Now President and General Manager Jim Berman said. “We’re looking forward to having them join the Dakota News Now team next month.”

Dakota News Now and the Washington Pavilion hosted the first Media Camp in 2015.

The following students will be participating in the Dakota News Now Media Camp:

Rose Brennan, Bishop O’Gorman, Senior

Joshua Maldonado, Washington, Freshman

Kate Barbush, Lincoln, Junior

Reese Duncan, Lincoln, Junior

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
A piece of artwork was stolen from SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.
Stolen SculptureWalk artwork recovered
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Heard’s lawyers try to poke holes in Depp’s libel lawsuit
A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Woman wanted ex-fiance ‘6 feet under,’ arrested after hiring hitman, police say

Latest News

Police Lights
Police: Multiple suspects hijacked minivan at Falls Park
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson