EmBe’s Open House celebrates completion of multiple projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe will celebrate the completion of a large-scale renovation and relocation project.

Commencing in February, the project included the transformation of approximately 27,000 square feet in EmBe’s downtown facility and the relocation of the Dress for Success Sioux Falls Boutique. The renovation was completed earlier this month with Fiegen Construction at the helm, according to officials. The Dress for Success relocation was completed in March with credit to Two Men and a Truck Sioux Falls.

“This project was a massive undertaking made possible by many hands,” said EmBe Chief Executive Officer, Kerri Tietgen. “Our women’s programs serve hundreds of women each year and impact the lives of their children, families, and all who will benefit from their empowerment. Thanks to our community partners, donors, and volunteers, this investment will not only centralize resources for the women we serve but also support the employers and workforce in our community.”

To formally celebrate the projects’ completion EmBe invites the public to an open house on May 25, benefitting its Women’s Programming. All community members are encouraged to enjoy refreshments and explore the renovated space from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m at 300 West 11th Street. A short program will begin at 6 p.m., featuring EmBe leaders and stakeholders.

Established in 2014, Dress for Success Sioux Falls was founded to promote the economic independence of women by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. With DFSSF housed and operating at EmBe, area women now have a central location to gather, receive, and contribute to DFSSF services as well as EmBe’s programming for women, children, and families.

“Every time a woman in our community needs support, we want them to think of us and come to us without hesitation,” said EmBe Executive Director of Women’s Programming, Megan Bartel. “By opening our doors to the community for the open house, we’re inviting everyone to experience the spectrum of resources this new space holds for them, their neighbors, and friends. While many community members benefit from and contribute to EmBe’s programs, absolutely everyone knows someone who can leverage our resources and impact our mission. This event is about reaching them and helps to ensure we meet them where they are.”

According to a press release from the organization, in 2021, EmBe provided over 606 hours of individual and group services to women in the span of 325 sessions. The nonprofit relies on donations and fundraisers to support its mission to empower women, children, and families in the region.

