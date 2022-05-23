Four Sioux Falls road closures starting May 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced the changes to traffic flow, as the following roads undergo construction.

Sycamore Avenue

Beginning on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, North Sycamore Avenue will be closed between Benson Road and Producer Lane to allow crews to complete road improvements. This work is anticipated to be completed by late fall 2022.

Cliff Avenue

Beginning on Thursday, May 26, 2022, South Cliff Avenue will be fully closed from 49th Street to 56th Street to allow for Phase 2 of Cliff Avenue construction to begin. Traffic will be detoured along 26th Street, Minnesota Avenue, and 57th Street. Cliff Avenue is not expected to reopen to traffic until August 2022.

Lane Closure – Kiwanis Ave

Beginning on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the outside northbound lane on South Kiwanis Avenue will be closed just south of 10th Street. Engbarth Direction Drilling will be potholing utilities. This work is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day.

Northview Avenue

Beginning on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, North Northview Ave will be closed to thru traffic north of Benson Road. A detour will be provided utilizing West 54th Street North. First Rate Excavate will be capping utilities. This work is anticipated to be completed in a week.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction areas and may want to consider alternate routes.

