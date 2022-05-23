Avera Medical Minute
Funding for Castlewood tornado losses available

The community of Castlewood is beginning to repair the damage from the F2 tornado that cut through the center of their town Thursday evening.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Castlewood Community Foundation is working to provide funding to households and businesses located within the Castlewood School District for losses from the May 12, 2022 tornado.

According to the Castlewood Community Foundation, affected households and businesses must call 211 to begin the application process. A Helpline Center staff member will assist in completing a Damage Assessment.

Officials say immediate and long-term funding will not be available if 211 reporting is not completed.

Funds were made available by generous donations made to the Castlewood Recovery Fund contributed by individuals, businesses, churches, and other groups.

