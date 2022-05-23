Kick-off construction ceremony for Comfort Inn and Suites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the Comfort Inn and Suites – Sanford Sports Complex.

With the scheduled grand opening of 18 baseball, softball, and multi-purpose fields in late summer, the Sanford Sports Complex is expected to bring in one million additional visitors to Sioux Falls over the next five years, officials say.

“We feel this is one of the best locations in the country,” said Eric Seljeskog, Managing Member for MinnKota Hospitality, the management group building the hotel. “The number of tournaments and activities planned at the Sanford Sports Complex combined with the growing business and community in Northwest Sioux Falls puts this hotel in a very convenient and desired location for families and business travelers alike.”

The ceremony to officially kick off construction will take place Wednesday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can expect to hear remarks from the leadership of MinnKota Hospitality, LLC., Sanford Health, as well as city and community leaders. Construction is scheduled to be completed by spring 2023.

“This is the right partner and the right time to bring a second hotel option to the Sanford Sports Complex for families and travelers,” said Troy Giegling, Sanford Sports vice president of business development. “As we expand our opportunities for young athletes and their families, it’s vital to provide our guests with more rooms within walking distance of where they will be competing and cheering on their teams.”

The groundbreaking site will be located just southwest of the Blue Rock Bar & Grill at 3900 N Hercules Ave Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107.

