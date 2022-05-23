Local Alzheimer’s advocates speak on capitol hill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In an effort to find a cure and treatment for those affected by Alzheimer’s, members of the South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association flew to Washington DC to speak with the state’s delegation about a plan to expand research for treatment.

Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects millions of people across the country, whether they be those living with the disease or loved ones close to someone suffering.

“A lot of people don’t realize that there’s more than 18,000 South Dakotans living with Alzheimer’s disease. This is a particularly cruel disease that not only robs people of memories but of ultimately their life,” said Thomas Elness, Alzheimer’s Association director of public policy.

Thomas Elness, who is with the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s association, was one of the voices who travelled to Capitol Hill.

He stresses the disease is especially prevalent in South Dakota

“We have the highest death rate in the country from Alzheimer’s disease, we have the highest rate of caregivers in poor health. We see incredible Medicare and Medicaid costs due to this disease,” said Elness.

The goal is to address Alzheimer’s and further research for treatment and prevention of the disease.

“I’m in my 9th year with the Alzheimer’s Assocation and we have not seen that number get smaller, in fact it’s just to the contrary and it continues to grow, which makes these trips to DC, these trips to the state capitol that we do all the more important,” said Leslie Morrow, state executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association in South Dakota.

Morrow says being in DC to speak with Representative Dusty Johnson, Senator Mike Rounds, and members from Senator Thune’s office, gives her hope for the future.

“You really feel the power behind the movement when you go to capitol hill you see all those purple sashes as you saw in the pictures and there are a lot of people that are in this fight, and it gives you hope it gives you sense of cometary with them,” said Morrow.

Elness says they will continue to fight for those impacted by Alzheimer’s until a cure is in sight.

“We always hope that this is our last forum, we hope that we find a cure and an intervention and we’re someday a world without Alzheimer’s but until that happens, we will continue to travel to Washington DC and ask members of congress to do their part,” said Elness.

If you or a loved one is struggling with Alzheimer’s or has any questions regarding resources, you can call the helpline center at 1-800-272-3900.

You can also follow the link to their website at Alzheimer’s Association | Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Help

