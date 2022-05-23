Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder

In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister, state police said.(Clay County Detention Center)
By WKYT staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to murder for the death of her newborn.

In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister, state police said.

An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractured ribs and cranial bleeding.

Bowling was supposed to go on trial Monday, but instead, she pleaded guilty to murder.

As part of the plea agreement, the recommended sentence is 40 years in prison.

Bowling will be formally sentenced on June 27.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
A piece of artwork was stolen from SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.
Stolen SculptureWalk artwork recovered
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Heard’s lawyers try to poke holes in Depp’s libel lawsuit
A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Woman wanted ex-fiance ‘6 feet under,’ arrested after hiring hitman, police say

Latest News

A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees.
Jewelry store smash-and-grab thwarted by employees
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan
Police Lights
Police: Multiple suspects hijacked minivan at Falls Park
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson
Victim Alyssa Castanuela said the attack happened in front of her sons.
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries during attack by boyfriend’s ex, police say