Monday Munchies: The Combine providing sports and food to Garretson

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Combine opened in October of 2021 in Garretson and hopes to fill you up with good food while you enjoy the game.

Co-owner, Leroy Austin and his son came up with the idea of opening a bar and grill and the first step was finding the right name.

“We should combine the agricultural community with the sports part of it since we wanted a sports bar and my son’s like that what should call it: The Combine,” Austin said.

Leroy’s wife runs a lot of the behind-the-scenes work. She and their two kids also help bartend and wait tables when they can.

“Just the family dynamic of having everybody help out whenever we want, it’s pretty awesome,” Austin said.

The family also works as a team to make their specialty food delicious.

“It’s American fried foods like the bin here, a lot of burgers, we do pizza, we make our own pizza sauce. The meat we get is top of the line. We don’t try to cut any corners we just do everything the way it’s supposed to be done,” Austin said.

Austin grew up in the community, graduating from Garretson High School in 1989, but then he left the area for a few years.

“When I left I didn’t know that I’d come back. I’m sure glad I did because the people are great,” Austin said.

They also host a lot of activities that keep the community involved including a dart league, a poker run, an upcoming street dance, and a chase the Ace; “Which is a community fundraiser for ambulance, fire department, parks department, our heritage museum, we have a whole list,” Austin said.

To learn more about their upcoming events and hours of operation, visit The Combine Facebook page.

