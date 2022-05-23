Avera Medical Minute
No one injured after SUV crashes into Watertown business

An SUV crashed into a Watertown business on May 21.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A girl escaped injury Saturday afternoon when the GMC Suburban she was driving crashed into a Watertown business.

Watertown Radio reports it happened just after 4:30 p.m. at Pearle Vision on the east side of the city.

Police say the girl, from Watertown, was driving southbound in the parking lot when she made a left hand turn, drove over a sidewalk, and then smashed through the front windows of the business.

Pearle Vision was closed at the time, and nobody was in the building at the time of the crash.

Police say no charges are expected against the juvenile driver, whose name was not released.

