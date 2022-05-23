Avera Medical Minute
Police: Minivan hijacked at gunpoint, Falls Park

By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported multiple suspects were involved in a minivan hijacking Saturday around 11 p.m.

The victim reported he was sitting in his minivan at the Farmers Market by Falls Park when he felt a gun pressed against his neck. Two people told him to get out of the vehicle, and when he did, they got in and drove away with it.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving in central Sioux Falls. Police tried to pull the vehicle over when it took off for a short distance before pulling over without incident.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says three people were inside, and a small amount of meth was found. The suspects were Collin Hattaway, 24, from Sioux Falls; Alajhandra Clifford, 20, from Sioux Falls; and Brett Roubideaux, 36, from Sioux Falls. All suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle. Hattaway was given additional charges for reckless driving, stop sign violation, and aggravated eluding.

Officers do not know if the suspects were responsible for stealing the vehicle. No gun was found in the vehicle.

EmBe’s Open House celebrates completion of multiple projects
