Police: Shots fired after man kicked out of Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened outside a bar in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a man was kicked out of a bar and then went to a parked car, retrieved a firearm, and fired shots at the bar’s security officer. The suspect then started driving a car when he hit a parked car. The suspect then exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer again. The security officer then started firing shots back at the suspect.

Police suspect the car the suspect drove was stolen and it did sustain damage from the shots fired. The suspect fled on foot.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

