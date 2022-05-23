Some Showers Possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of our Monday and we’ll bring in a few scattered showers around the region this afternoon into the evening. highs will range from the upper 50s and low 60s in the southwest to the mid 60s in the northeast. The wind shouldn’t be too bad, but we could see it pick up a bit out west.

Overnight, any rain will come to an end and we’ll fall into the 40s for lows. There will be another slight chance for a few showers on Tuesday with highs back in the low 60s. Wednesday is looking a little more cloudy and we have a better chance to see some rain. High temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A big warm up is coming, just in time for Memorial Day weekend! We’ll jump into the 70s for highs on Thursday with 80s returning by Friday! Over the weekend, highs will be in the 80s across the region with some of us pushing 90 by Saturday! We will bring in slight chances for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon this weekend. Right now, highs on Memorial Day look to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

