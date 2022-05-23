Spink County celebrates baseball legend’s 150th birthday

REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Spink County is celebrating the 150th birthday of a legendary baseball player who pitched in the very first World Series game.

At the Redfield CNW Historic Depot Monday, a birthday party was held for a South Dakota great: Charles Phillippe. He was given the nickname ‘Deacon’ for his humble and quiet demeanor.

”He was born in Virginia, but he grew up Spink County, right outside of a small town called Athol,” said Macy Fliehe, an intern at the Redfield Depot.

After playing baseball in Redfield, Huron and Aberdeen, Phillippe moved to Minnesota to play in the minor league. He was picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1899.

”He basically learned how to play baseball out here on the prairies. So, it’s pretty interesting that he went all the way to the major leagues and was so successful growing up and learning here,” said Fliehe.

That success included pitching a no-hitter in his first major-league season. He pitched five complete games against the Boston Americans in the very first World Series in 1903. He became the first of only 13 pitchers to win three games in one World Series.

Although the Pirates lost the 1903 series, Phillippe contributed to their first title in 1909.

”He never had a losing season. He was always winning. He had a couple of no-hit games, so he was a really good pitcher in his time,” said Fliehe.

Phillippe was voted the all-time right-handed pitcher by Pirates fans in 1969. Some Spink County residents aren’t aware a baseball legend came from their very own field.

”Some people didn’t even know he was from here, because he was here before a lot of things were made, so he was very much in early Spink County history,” said Fliehe.

Phillippe is just one example of a small-town kid making it to the majors.

”There’s a very active baseball team in Spink County, and it kind of shows that any of those kids that are from this area and learning at the same place as him could end up doing something just as important as him,” said Fliehe.

Phillippe died in 1952, but due to the World Series now being a seven-game contest, his achievements for most innings pitched and complete games in one World Series will forever stay in the record books.

