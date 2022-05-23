Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Mississippi police are describing as a “prank gone wrong.”

According to police, three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding splat (water) guns that looked real.

Police say the teens’ friend pointed a real gun at them, shooting a 15-year-old in the chest.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified, according to WLBT.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said kids make mistakes but believes these teens should have known better.

“Playing with a gun is not a practical joke. It’s similar to you pulling a BB gun on a police officer and thinking that police officer knows it’s a BB gun or a toy,” he told WLBT.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Heard’s lawyers try to poke holes in Depp’s libel lawsuit
A piece of artwork was stolen from SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.
Stolen SculptureWalk artwork recovered
A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Woman wanted ex-fiance ‘6 feet under,’ arrested after hiring hitman, police say
A piece of artwork was stolen from SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls.
Artwork stolen from SculptureWalk

Latest News

Runner collapses, dies after Brooklyn half-marathon
Recent diesel prices are seen in the Baltimore area. The Biden administration is considering...
Biden administration ponders tapping diesel reserve amid shortage, high prices
There are also fewer U.S. diesel refineries, after years of closures, to make up that...
Diesel prices skyrocket as tankers run dry
The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains annual raffle ticket fundraiser is taking place. ...
Boys & Girls Club Northern Plains Raffle taking place