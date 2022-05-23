Avera Medical Minute
Three-car fatal crash under investigation in Fall River County

(KOTA)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEMONT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials report one man died Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash east of Edgemont.

Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Authorities say reports indicate a 2011 Toyota Tundra was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto Red Canyon Road. The Toyota was rear-ended by an eastbound 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. The collision sent the Toyota into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup. The Toyota tipped over and the 57-year-old male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. His seatbelt use is under investigation.

Official reports say the 53-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet pickup and a 57-year-old female passenger both suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. Both were air transported to a Rapid City hospital. The other female passenger, 43, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The 58-year-old male passenger was not injured. All four were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say the 19-year-old female driver of the GMC pickup sustained minor injuries and was not transported. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

