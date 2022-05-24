2022 Continues SDSU Softball’s Upward Trajectory

ORLANDO, FL (Dakota News Now) - After seeing their conference tournament delayed and ultimately moved by storms and a derecho the South Dakota STate softball team was no stranger weathering whatever Mother Nature threw at them.

Which once again happened during their NCAA Tournament appearance in Orlando.

On Saturday the Rabbits had their game with Villanova halted twice to lightning and showers in the area with officials ultimately deciding to suspend play until Sunday morning at 8:30 AM. When they did resume SDSU fell behind 4-1, only to battle back in their final at-bat, force extra innings, and walkoff the Wildcats in the 9th to pick up their second NCAA Division One Tournament win.

SDSU’s run ended shortly after that with a 4-1 loss to Michigan.

Though they’re disappointed they couldn’t play for or reach the super regional, the program is on a remarkable trajectory considering it had only made an NCAA Tournament once in their entire Division Two history. State won 84 games, including those two NCAA wins, validating them at the Division One level.

The Jackrabbits will be heavy favorites to return to the Big Dance next year as they lost just six seniors and return seven of their nine regular starters along with ace pitchers Grace Glanzer and Tori Kniesche. By virtue of winning the Summit League regular season championship they will also get to host the Summit League Tournament again next year.

