Aberdeen Area Child Protection Team gives summer safety tips

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen School District held its last day of classes Tuesday before letting kids out for the summer, but the Aberdeen Area Child Protection Team says there are safety risks that come with the summer holiday.

When students in Aberdeen were let out early Tuesday for the summer, that’s when the AACPT kicked off their safety event.

”So, today we are having a ‘School’s out for the Summer Soiree,’ where we are providing hot dogs and handouts to share some tips to keep the community safe this summer since school is out,” said AACPT President Kelsi Vinger.

Those tips include wearing a helmet when riding a bike, making sure a lifeguard is on duty in local pools and finding activities to keep children occupied with their extra time.

”I would say that in the summertime, we definitely see an increase, or an uptick, in delinquent behavior because of that lack of structured, organized time that is being utilized,” said Vinger.

Aberdeen Police Detective Jordan Majeske says that law enforcement sees unsafe behavior increase in a specific age group in the summer.

”We track stats from 10 years of age all the way up to 17. It seems to be on the higher end of that, closer to 17, starting mainly around that 14 to 15-year-old mark,” said Detective Majeske.

Those unsafe behaviors can result in an encounter with law enforcement and a status offense.

”Vaping is a big one, obviously, drinking, staying out past curfew. That’s ultimately what will lead juveniles to have contact with us,” said Detective Majeske.

Read some of the AACPT’s summer safety tips below:

Water Safety Tips

Never leave your young child alone near water

Teach your child to always swim with a buddy

Allow your child to only swim in areas with a lifeguard

Secure your home pool with appropriate barriers

Check the water if your child is missing

Teach your child how to swim

Fireworks Safety Tips

Be aware that fireworks can result in burns, blindness, and death

Be responsible with sparklers, which can reach temperatures above 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and can burn users and bystanders

Attend community displays run by professionals instead of using fireworks at home

For bottle rockets, stand at least 50 feet or further away from the device before it blasts off. Stand 500 feet away before larger rockets or launched fireworks explode

Bug Safety Tips

Apply insect repellent

Never use scented soaps and hair sprays on your child

Avoid stagnant pools of water and blooming gardens

Eliminate standing water in your yard. Dump any buckets or empty flowerpots

Fix holes in screens to keep bugs out

Avoid dressing your children in bright colors or flowery prints, which can attract insects

Remove a sting by gently scraping it with your fingernail or a credit card

Wear loose-fitting, long sleeves in a wooded area

Bicycle Safety

Require your child to wear a snug helmet at all times

Look for a helmet that meets the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) bicycle helmet standards

Allow your child to ride a 2-wheeled bike without training wheels only when they feel ready

Get your child properly fitted when shopping for a new bike. Never buy a bike they “will grow into.”

All-Terrain Vehicle Safety

Prohibit children too young to hold a driver’s license from operating or riding off-road vehicles. Three out of 10 ATV-related deaths and emergency-room treated injuries involve children

Don’t allow your child to ride as a passenger. Most ATVs are designed to carry just the driver. Passengers are frequently injured.

Require your child to wear helmets, eye guards, sturdy shoes and clothing that is protective and reflective.

