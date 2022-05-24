Brookings Health takes NAMI StigmaFree Workplace Pledge

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings Health recently became the first organization in Brookings to pledge to be a mental illness stigma-free workplace.

“One in five people in the United States are affected by mental illness,” said Inpatient Care Director Jaclyn Rauen, RN, who leads the team initiative for the health system. “When mental health concerns aren’t properly addressed, the symptoms can cause challenges in the workplace. Fortunately, most mental health symptoms improve with proper support. Brookings Health wants our team members to feel supported. We want to help them perform well and have a happy work life.”

As a NAMI StigmaFree partner, Brookings Health has committed to combating mental health stigma in the workplace through education, training, and support. The health system recently created a dedicated StigmaFree resource page on the organization’s intranet to give employees quick access to policies, local mental health providers, and supplementary education, representatives said.

“Thanks to the South Dakota Department of Health WorkWell Mental Health Grant and funds donated to Brookings Health System Foundation’s 2021 Day of Giving campaign, we have also added a new recharge room for team members,” said Foundation Director, Sara Schneider. “The recharge room is a dedicated space for all employees to relax, meditate and breathe. It includes a zero gravity chair, massage chair, nature mural, and an A/V system that plays relaxing sounds, scenes, and lighting.”

Emergency Department Director Karen Weber, RN, and Foundation Director Sara Schneider adjust the lighting in Brookings Health System’s new recharge room. The recharge room is one of the new resources to help support team members’ mental health and wellbeing. It is a dedicated space that allows employees to focus on relaxation and healthily release stress while at work. The room was funded by a South Dakota Department of Health WorkWell Mental Health Grant and funds donated to Brookings Health System Foundation's 2021 Day of Giving campaign. (Brookings Health)

According to a press release from the organization, the new resources build upon Brookings Health’s established mental health benefits, such as the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) which offers team members support for relationships, depression, anxiety, stress, and other mental health conditions. The health system has also reinforced its Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) policies which proactively support employees after responding to a traumatic event.

Representatives say Brookings Health’s workforce embodies the spirit of teamwork, working together across disciplines to care for local patients and residents. Individuals who want to join Brookings Health System’s Top 20 Rural Community Hospital team can find a position right for them at BrookingsHealth.org/Careers.

