CAIR condemns antisemitic flyers distributed in South Dakota

Watertown police car (file)
Watertown police car (file)(Watertown Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization announced they condemn the antisemitic flyers distributed in Watertown.

Watertown Police were alerted about bags containing the antisemitic flyers being found along streets and in driveways in neighborhoods throughout Watertown. Police have recovered at least 50 flyers, and more than double that number have reportedly been found by Watertown residents. Police are asking anyone who has received a flyer to contact the PD at 605-882-6210.

“We condemn the distribution of this hateful propaganda and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and all Watertown residents against antisemitism and all other forms of bigotry,” said CAIR National Communications Director, Ibrahim Hooper.

Hooper said CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and white supremacy.

