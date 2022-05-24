Avera Medical Minute
Canaries outslug Winnipeg

Sioux Falls bats best Goldeyes 12-10 in first of four games at the Birdcage
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - he Sioux Falls Canaries (3-7) outlasted the Winnipeg Goldeyes 12-10 on Monday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Canaries were leading 12-8 going into the top of the ninth when the Goldeyes (5-5) rallied for two runs thanks to a two-RBI double from LF Eric Rivera. A pop out to left field in the next at bat ended the rally and sealed the win for Sioux Falls. Eight of the nine Canaries that stepped to the plate recorded hits and five of them had multi-hit games.

DH Jabari Henry led the way as he went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. SS Ozzie Martinez (3-for-4) also homered and had three RBIs and two runs scored. CF Kona Quiggle, RF Wyatt Ulrich and LF Nick Gotta each added a pair of hits. Martinez had three RBIs and he and Ulrich each scored twice.

For the Goldeyes, C Hidekel Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two home runs for six RBIs.

