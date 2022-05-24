EmBe calls for volunteers to help build garden beds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - EmBe will break ground on its first teaching garden at EmBe Avera South on Thursday, May 26.

The nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to join its staff and community partners from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in constructing eight teaching garden beds which will grow to support an evolving nutrition program and hands-on learning.

To inspire a new way of thinking about healthy eating, EmBe is partnering with Sioux Falls-based Ground Works and South Dakota Ag in building the immersive outdoor classroom experience. Led by Liz Mosena DeBerg, EmBe Executive Director of Childcare and School Age Care, the teaching garden will be a critical component of the nonprofit’s broader mission to empower lives, beginning with the 300 children in its care each day.

“Our hope with our teaching gardens is twofold: Children in our care will learn about nutrition and its impacts, alongside math and science lessons that will help young minds connect the dots between sustaining the self and the source of our food,” said Mosena DeBerg. “The children will be a part of the process from start to finish, so they can tangibly see what happens from taking a seed and planting it to consuming the fruit produced. We have new weekly lesson plans planned for each garden bed which will cater to each age and development level of children in our care.”

In just six months, Mosena DeBerg has made an impact in EmBe’s largest division of services and programming. The nonprofit’s food and nutrition services have evolved to replace processed foods like crackers with fresh fruit and whole food recipes, and sugary juices with wellness water infused with cucumbers, melon, and citrus. EmBe now also serves locally sourced and butchered meat from a meat locker in its community.

While Mosena DeBerg is proud of the pace at which her colleagues have implemented these improvements, she’s also pleased to report the satisfaction each effort has earned from the organization’s youngest stakeholders.

“Not only has the team crushed every goal set before them, but the kids are loving the new foods we’ve incorporated into their daily meal plan,” said Mosena DeBerg. “Improving nutrition leads to increased energy, promotes a functioning immune system, improves a child’s ability to cope with stress, and increases comprehension and performance in learning. We believe all children deserve nutritious meals and recognize that each meal we serve may be the only nutritious meal a child receives throughout their day.”

To volunteer your time and resources on Thursday, May 26, report to EmBe Avera South with gardening tools such as gloves, shovels, and wheel barrels at 9 a.m. For questions, email Liz Mosena DeBerg at ldeberg@embe.org.

